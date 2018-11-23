Barclays Trims Cybg (CYBG) Target Price to GBX 240

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Cybg to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 311 ($4.06) to GBX 273 ($3.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 298.50 ($3.90).

Get Cybg alerts:

Cybg stock opened at GBX 200.20 ($2.62) on Wednesday. Cybg has a 12 month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.