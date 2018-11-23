Basf (BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.36 ($103.91).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €65.73 ($76.43) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1 year low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 1 year high of €98.70 ($114.77).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

