Bay Commercial Bank (BCML) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Bay Commercial Bank (NYSE:BCML) will announce sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bay Commercial Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.40 million and the highest is $16.40 million. Bay Commercial Bank posted sales of $13.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bay Commercial Bank will report full year sales of $58.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.20 million to $59.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.55 million, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bay Commercial Bank.

Bay Commercial Bank (NYSE:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million.

Shares of BCML opened at $24.18 on Friday. Bay Commercial Bank has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

Bay Commercial Bank Company Profile

BayCom Corp. operates as a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank. It offers loans, credit, deposit products and services, business cash management, business and personal services, 1031 Exchange, and escrow services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on November 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

