Bayer (BAYN) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BAYN. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Warburg Research set a €88.50 ($102.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cfra set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €93.20 ($108.38).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN opened at €62.11 ($72.22) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.