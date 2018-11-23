BBT Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK)

BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. BBT Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Weis Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

WMK opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.28. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $869.08 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

