BBT Capital Management LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS opened at $7.15 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $898.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $544.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

