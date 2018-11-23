Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,420 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,994 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

