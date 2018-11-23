Beacon Roofing Supply’s (BECN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities set a $34.00 price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 57,991 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $277,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.