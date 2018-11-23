Beacon Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kinross Gold (KGC)

Beacon Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report report published on Monday morning. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.07. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,333,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 33,836 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 225,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,335 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 42,882 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

