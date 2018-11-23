Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

BXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellatrix Exploration presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.05.

NYSE:BXE opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Bellatrix Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellatrix Exploration (BXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.