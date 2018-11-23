Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TT Electronics (TTG)

TT Electronics (LON:TTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 290 ($3.79).

TTG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($3.20).

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

