Berry Global Group (BERY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Berry Global's shares have outperformed the industry. We believe that the company is well positioned to gain from its product portfolio, innovation investments, capacity expansion, buyouts and solid rewards to shareholders. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company’s earnings surpassed estimates by 2.3%. Revenues grew 9.2% year over year driven by growth in Consumer Packaging, and Health, Hygiene & Specialties sales and gains from acquired assets. For fiscal 2019, the company anticipates cash flow from operations of $1,036 million and adjusted free cash flow of $670 million versus the respective year-ago tallies of $1,004 million and $382 million. However, escalating cost of goods sold on account of inflation in raw material prices and forex woes have been major concerns. Also, the company's attempts to make acquisitions and deploy capital for investments are adding to its aggregate debt level.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cfra reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $49.93 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

