Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) is 22Nw LP’s Largest Position

22Nw LP decreased its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,101 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group comprises about 9.6% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 22Nw LP owned approximately 0.28% of Berry Global Group worth $17,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,614,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,168,000 after acquiring an additional 295,950 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,387,000 after acquiring an additional 116,232 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE BERY opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 6.30%. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

