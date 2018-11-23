Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,400 Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (SONA)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 119,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 281,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONA opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas bought 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,379 shares in the company, valued at $689,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georgia S. Derrico bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,910 shares of company stock worth $136,510. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

