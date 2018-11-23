Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,289 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,289 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8,005.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 231,117 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.6% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 630,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

