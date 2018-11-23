Bevo Agro Inc (CVE:BVO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.03, with a volume of 104063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Bevo Agro alerts:

Bevo Agro (CVE:BVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.05 million during the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bevo Agro (BVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.20” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/bevo-agro-bvo-hits-new-1-year-high-at-5-20.html.

About Bevo Agro (CVE:BVO)

Bevo Agro Inc provides propagated plants in North America. It provides greenhouse crop seedlings for pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others; field crop seedlings for lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, herbs, etc.; and bedding crop plants, such as geraniums, pelargoniums, nonstop begonias, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and other annuals, as well as baskets, belgian mums, and poinsettias.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Bevo Agro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bevo Agro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.