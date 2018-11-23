BidaskClub Downgrades Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

ASNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASNA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 29,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $631.63 million, a PE ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ascena Retail Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 177,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ascena Retail Group by 216.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,016,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 695,281 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

