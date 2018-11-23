BidaskClub Upgrades Investors Title (ITIC) to Buy

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ITIC stock opened at $194.20 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $156.00 and a 1-year high of $221.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Investors Title alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Investors Title by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.