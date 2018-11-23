BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Leerink Swann set a $190.00 price target on BIO-TECHNE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.48. 74,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,930. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIO-TECHNE has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,361,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,626 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,393,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,098,000 after acquiring an additional 76,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 677,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,381,000 after acquiring an additional 79,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

