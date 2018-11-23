Biocept (BIOC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIOC. ValuEngine cut shares of Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Dawson James restated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

BIOC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.58. 2,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,154. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. Biocept has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 456.20% and a negative net margin of 715.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

