BioScrip (BIOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.40

Shares of BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 71575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioScrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioScrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.42.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioScrip Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in BioScrip by 77.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth $146,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioScrip by 220.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 44,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioScrip by 471.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 54,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter worth $326,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS)

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

