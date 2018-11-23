Bitcoin Incognito 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,778.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00007082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $15,778.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00021974 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00052768 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.02211207 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 7,624,351 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

