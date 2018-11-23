BitRewards (BIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $271,512.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One BitRewards token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. BitRewards has a total market cap of $271,512.00 and $58,849.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00069938 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BitRewards Profile

BIT is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 514,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,457,040 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

