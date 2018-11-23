BlackBerry (BB) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BB. Raymond James upped their price objective on BlackBerry from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

BB stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 175.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.41 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 34.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,034,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,990,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,272,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,825,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

