BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Director Sells C$6,144,701.31 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director John Chen sold 689,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.91, for a total value of C$6,144,701.31.

John Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, John Chen sold 552,900 shares of BlackBerry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.83, for a total value of C$4,882,107.00.

Shares of BB stock opened at C$11.74 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

