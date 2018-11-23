BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DSU opened at $10.41 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

