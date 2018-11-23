BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lowered by Loeb Partners Corp

Loeb Partners Corp decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Loeb Partners Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $510.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (down previously from $559.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BlackRock to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $554.31.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $407.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.31 and a 1-year high of $594.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lowered by Loeb Partners Corp” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/blackrock-inc-blk-stake-lowered-by-loeb-partners-corp.html.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.