BlackRock Inc. Buys 396,818 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,427,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 396,818 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.20% of Danaher worth $4,718,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $110.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $3,739,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

