BlackRock Inc. Buys 426,955 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (GD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of General Dynamics worth $3,572,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.76 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,700.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

