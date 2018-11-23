BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (SYK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,907,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644,443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Stryker worth $4,247,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total value of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,313. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.86.

NYSE SYK opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $146.80 and a 12 month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

