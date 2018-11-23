BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCPC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $14.20. 142,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,030. The company has a market capitalization of $834.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

In related news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,725 shares of company stock worth $232,484. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.