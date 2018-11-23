Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 54,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.16% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,189,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,609,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 366,800 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,454,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLMN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

