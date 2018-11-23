Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 48.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 44.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLMN stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $205,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

