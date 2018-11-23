BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.43 ($73.76).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

