BNP Paribas SA (BNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €63.43 ($73.76).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.34 ($82.95) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

EPA:BNP traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €62.45 ($72.62). 7,560,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

