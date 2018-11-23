Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Buys Shares of 25,000 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000. Viper Energy Partners makes up approximately 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,389,000 after buying an additional 693,235 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,969,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after buying an additional 476,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 911.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,352,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,146,000 after buying an additional 1,218,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,644,000 after buying an additional 1,043,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,279,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Hollis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.68 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $572,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,429.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.15. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 67.73% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 216.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Buys Shares of 25,000 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/board-of-trustees-of-the-leland-stanford-junior-university-buys-shares-of-25000-viper-energy-partners-lp-vnom.html.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.