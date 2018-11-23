Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $536,000 Holdings in Visa Inc (V)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Visa by 23.9% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 73,861 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $4,461,000. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 79,631.0% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 115,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 115,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $106.60 and a 12 month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Visa to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

