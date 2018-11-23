BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 522.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 44,097 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 133,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,161,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $302,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel Wiegert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

