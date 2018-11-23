Boston Properties (BXP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past six months. Further, the trend in 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. In a bid to finance its green projects, the company recently priced senior unsecured notes worth $1 billion. Notably, Boston Properties’ Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities along with a diversified tenant and industry base will likely drive its long-term growth. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets is anticipated to benefit the company in the long-term. Nonetheless, increase in supply of office space is expected to affect its pricing power. Additionally, geographic concentration and rising interest rates remain concerns.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.42. 5,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

