Boston Properties (BXP) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $125.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,123,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,050,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 842,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,681,000 after buying an additional 66,463 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,254,000 after buying an additional 270,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

