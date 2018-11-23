BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,165 shares during the quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 108,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 78,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,399,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 314,967 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,151,000 after purchasing an additional 848,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.67. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,627.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,460.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,782 shares of company stock worth $234,492 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Citigroup downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

WARNING: “BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (HUN)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/bp-capital-fund-advisors-llc-has-3-06-million-position-in-huntsman-co-hun.html.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.