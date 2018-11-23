BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC Purchases 137,773 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,773 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 2.9% of BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 382,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 127,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

KMI stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

