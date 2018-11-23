Brian J. Doerger Sells 3,526 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,520,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,013,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. FIX lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/brian-j-doerger-sells-3526-shares-of-ebay-inc-ebay-stock.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.