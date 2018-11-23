Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $143,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $243.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.42 and a 1-year high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

