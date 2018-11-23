Bridgeworth LLC Has $212,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,925,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280,777 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,049,000 after purchasing an additional 700,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,501,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,568,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $20,029,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,970,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,647,322,157.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $637,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,870,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $165,108,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $123.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.19.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Bridgeworth LLC Has $212,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/bridgeworth-llc-has-212000-position-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.