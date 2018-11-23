Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $293.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, September 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

