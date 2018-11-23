Broadview Advisors LLC Has $11.44 Million Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Broadview Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Welbilt makes up about 2.0% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,009,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,868,000 after purchasing an additional 336,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 45.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,114,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,240 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,214,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 73.2% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,240,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 946,747 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welbilt alerts:

NYSE WBT opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Welbilt had a return on equity of 95.12% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $412.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $196,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Welbilt from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/broadview-advisors-llc-has-11-44-million-holdings-in-welbilt-inc-wbt.html.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.