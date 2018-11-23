Broadview Advisors LLC Sells 113,139 Shares of Natera Inc (NTRA)

Broadview Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,139 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Natera worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 920.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.11. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 2,569.52% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 185,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $4,653,146.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,763,369.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 45,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,628 shares in the company, valued at $418,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,014,988 shares of company stock worth $48,674,710 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Natera from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

