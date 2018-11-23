Brokerages Anticipate Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) will announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Achaogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.97) and the highest is ($0.57). Achaogen posted earnings per share of ($0.98) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Achaogen will report full year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achaogen.

AKAO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Achaogen from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Achaogen from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the second quarter worth $1,220,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 324.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 48.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 306,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 43.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Achaogen by 266.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 91,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Achaogen has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

