Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) to Announce $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the highest is $2.58. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $8.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Citigroup raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,404. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.